Downstate Judge Suspended With Pay by Michigan Supreme Court

A downstate judge has been suspended after charges related to a drunk driving incident in Manistee County.

Judge David Parrott was also charged with domestic violence and assault and battery downstate earlier this year.

Court documents show that the judge drove off the road in Manistee County back on Christmas of 2018.

The report says he called a tow truck driver, who then called police.

The Michigan Supreme Court announced Thursday the judge from Romulus been suspended with pay.

Judge Kahlilia Davis from Detroit was also suspended with pay in an unrelated case.