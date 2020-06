DNR Seeks Tips in Fawn Poached in Ogemaw County

The Michigan DNR is seeking tips on a white-tailed fawn that was shot illegally Wednesday near Rose City in Ogemaw County.

Conservation officers say the fawn was shot with a gun. Residents in the area reported hearing two guns shots.

Anyone with information on this incident can call or text the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.