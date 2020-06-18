COVID-19 Cases Surge As Nation Reopens

States across the country are reopening, but almost half the states have seen an increase in coronavirus cases over the past two weeks.

For example, in one day there were nearly 2,400 new cases in Arizona.

Nearly 2,800 new cases in Florida and more than 2,600 new cases in Texas.

A bar owner shut down his two bars in San Antonio, Texas after he, his wife, two employees, and at least 10 customers tested positive for COVID-19.

On a positive note, New York—the coronavirus epicenter—reported its lowest daily death toll since the pandemic began,

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state’s infection rate is lower than 1%.

“We have gone from the worst infection rate in the country to the best infection rate in the country,”

President Trump says COVID-19 is “dying out” even though cases are surging in some places.

Including in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the president is planning on having a campaign rally this weekend.

The city is dealing with a record number of COVID-19 cases.

The BOK Center will be giving out masks, hand sanitizer, and checking temperatures before people enter the building. But masks won’t be mandatory and social distancing is unlikely.