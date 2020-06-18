Ask the Governor: COVID-19 Town Hall

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can ask the governor. 9&10 News is partnering with other Northern Michigan stations to bring you a coronavirus crisis town hall with Gov. Whitmer.

It will air on local 32 on June 18 from 7 to 8 p.m.

We’ll also be live streaming it on our website’s Watch Now page, our Facebook page, and on the 9&10 News Plus channel on the free SBTV app.

You can email your questions to news@9and10news.com for a chance to have the governor answer them live on air.