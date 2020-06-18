As Michigan Contains Coronavirus, Hospitality Industry Pushes for Policies to Help Business Rebound

Michigan is one of just three states in the whole country that is on track to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

That good news comes from nonprofit researchers at Covid Act Now whose data shows that the states with some of the largest outbreaks, Michigan, New York and New Jersey, are now containing the disease best.

Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, or state regions 6 and 8, were the first to open up due to low case counts. Those low figures have sustained themselves since reopening.

“We are a poster child now for safely reopening and we are proud of that,” said Traverse City Tourism CEO Trevor Tkach. “People are looking for destinations where they feel safe, and as we’ve proven, we are a safe destination even in the midst of the pandemic.”

Now, leaders in the tourism and hospitality industries are shifting their focus towards building momentum and business through the summer months.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association released new recommendations and is pushing for new legislative help to get the industry back on track.

Their public policy solution ideas include:

Allowing eateries to sell carry-out liquor products like “cocktails to go”

Dedicating a portion of COVID-19 federal relief dollars to invest in the Pure Michigan campaign

Provide all food service employees in MI with Food Handler food safety training using COVID-19 federal relief dollars.

Place a reasonable cap on third-party delivery companies that have used the closure of dining rooms to extract egregious delivery fees from independent restaurants.

The Kitchen in Traverse City is one of a few restaurants who have joined together to create the TC Food Delivers App to cut out the middle-man and make money doing deliveries.

Operations manager Jen Foltz says the team made the app in just two weeks to respond to a changing restaurant landscape.

“We really had to embrace the delivery and takeout aspect of our business, so the app has really helped develop that,” said Foltz. “The app has helped develop some extra jobs that weren’t there before so we could bring staff back.”

Tkach echoed that right now, it’s extremely important that businesses figure out ways to get their products to their customers outside of their storefronts.

“Being able to serve customers outside of your general establishment is really important, these businesses need to do as much volume as they can to stay viable,” said Tkach.

As the area markets itself as a happy place with open space, Tkach said he’s been impressed with how everyone in the industry has worked together to provide a safe experience.

“As opportunities come up, I think we will continue to be a leader in that space,” said Tkach. “I think we’re a model now for the state and the rest of the country and we hope to be able to prove that into the summer and into next year too.”