Two Brothers Sailing Adventures: “There’s Never a Bad Day on the Bay”

There’s no better way to socially distance this summer than by spending a day on Grand Traverse Bay! Two Brothers Sailing Adventures is a charter sailing company located in Grand Traverse County. They are offering private sails at semi-private rates starting at $249 for a day sail and $279 for a sunset sail.

The owners of the business, Shaunie and Rick Prince this is a relatively new passion. They fell into the sport 2 years ago. “From the moment we shut off the motor and lifted the sails I was completely hooked,” explains Shaunie.

They bought a sailboat and then quickly thereafter bought a charter sail business called Two Brothers Sailing Adventures. The rest was history…

Shaunie says, “Life is short. You get one shot at it and you might as well be doing something you love.” … Next to the person you love!

If you would like more information on Two Brothers Sailing Adventures or would like to book your own experience, click here.