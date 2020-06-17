Trump Admin. Claims Book ‘The Room Where it Happened’ is a Breach of Contract

The Trump administration is suing former National Security Adviser John Bolton over his new book.

They claim it is a breach of contract case.

The book called “The Room Where it Happened” is slated for release next week.

In the book, Bolton outlines a range of foreign policy moves by the president that he calls “Ukraine-like situations.”

The president has said he considers every conversation with him classified and the content of those discussions cannot be released.

Attorney General William Barr has said he doesn’t believe Bolton went through the proper clearance process for his book.

Legal experts believe it’s unlikely a federal court would block a book before it has been released. It also wouldn’t stop the material from getting out, since many journalists have already read advance copies of it.