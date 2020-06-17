Traverse City’s State Street Will Soon Convert to Two-Way Traffic

One of the main streets in downtown Traverse City will soon be converted from one-way to two-way traffic.

Earlier this week, we told you part of Front Street will close to all traffic.

It will soon be pedestrian only to provide more space for social distancing.

To accommodate, State Street will become a two-way road between Park and Union Streets, starting Friday morning.

The DDA says this will make it easy for drivers to navigate downtown.

“There’ll be a lot of signs throughout downtown indicating where you can park and maneuver throughout our streets. Those will be up for the duration of the summer,” said Harry Burkholder.

Starting Monday, Front Street will be closed to all motor traffic.

This change will last through Labor Day.