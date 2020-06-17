Traverse City Man Arrested on Suspicion of Driving Drunk with a Loaded Gun

A Traverse City man was arrested Wednesday after police say he appeared to drive drunk with a loaded gun.

Dispatchers say they received a call about a man who was going to a bar to harm his ex-girlfriend.

Officers stopped a car in a Front Street parking lot that matched the caller’s description.

Police say the driver was verbally resistant but eventually secured. They say the man appeared drunk, and a .45 caliber handgun with the hammer cocked was found on the floor of the car.

The driver was taken to the hospital to have his blood drawn and tested.

Officers are requesting multiple charges, including felon in possession of a gun, resisting and obstructing, CCW violation, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, unregistered handgun, OWI and driving on an expired license.