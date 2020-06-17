Traverse City Closes Down Parts of Front Street to Traffic

Traverse City’s plan to close down parts of Front Street to traffic began Wednesday.

State Street between Park and Union Streets becomes a two-way street.

On Monday, Front Street between Park and Union Streets will be open to pedestrian traffic only.

There will be some final adjustments before the official opening day on Friday, June 26.

The changes last through Labor Day.

The city hopes it creates more space for people walking downtown to help with social distancing and for places like restaurants to set up outdoor seating for the summer.