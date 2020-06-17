Tesla Plans to Add 2nd U.S. Factory

Tesla is planning to announce a second U.S. assembly factory in the coming weeks.

There are speculations that the new plant will be located in Travis County, Texas.

The United Auto Workers Union says there was a meeting behind closed doors on Tuesday with the local county government. The meeting was held to discuss an incentive package for the new factory.

In March, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said a new U.S. Tesla plant would be located in the center of the country to better serve the East Coast market.

Currently, the main Tesla factory is in California and is exceeding capacity.