Sen. Peters Announces New Legislation Aimed at Building Trust Between Police, Communities

Michigan Senator Gary peters announced new legislation on Wednesday aimed at building trust between police and the communities they serve.

The Strong Communities Act would help departments recruit officers from the nearby areas.

The goal is to have police that know and understand the people they protect.

The legislation would give financial assistance for local recruits to go through the police academy and related higher education.

It would also require the recruits to live within five miles of the department they’d work for and spend at least four years there.

“As a young person growing up in Wayne County, if they want to serve in their community, this allows them a path to get into law enforcement,” said Sen. Peters.

“Think that it is critical to have trust of community to know their police officer are not a part from community, their part of the community,” said Sheriff Benny Napoleon.

Senator Peters says he hopes the legislation helps department struggling with long standing vacancies.