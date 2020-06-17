Relay for Life of Grand Traverse goes Virtual

Every year the American Cancer Society hosts Relay for Life events across the country to bring people together for a common goal. That goal is to raise awareness about all types of cancers and fight for a cure. The 24-hour relays honor those who have lost their battle to cancer and cherish the survivors and those still battling.

However, this year Relay for Life events will be much different to ensure everyone’s health and safety because of COVID-19. The Relay for Life of Grand Traverse on June 20 through 21 is going virtual with their event this year but people can still form teams and contribute to the cause.

In fact, you can still walk just in the comfort of your neighborhood if you choose to do so. You can also take part in the virtual luminaria that happens in the evening.

For ways to sign up with a team, a schedule of events, and ways to make donations to the American Cancer Society click here.

For a direct link to the Relay for Life of Grand Traverse Facebook page click here.