PG&E Pleads Guilty to 84 Deaths in California Wildfire

A California utility company has pleaded guilty to 85 felony counts related to a deadly wildfire in 2018.

The fire tore through Butte County, killing 85 people and destroying thousands of homes and other structures.

Wednesday Pacific Gas and Electric Co. pleaded guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter plus one count of unlawfully causing a fire.

Court proceedings will continue Wednesday with victim impact statements.

Investigators said PG&E started the fire with its power lines.

The company agreed to set up a trust worth more than $13 billion to compensate fire victims.