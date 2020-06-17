Onyx, U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Ignace Morale Dog & Star of Book Series, Passes Away

The U.S. Coast Guard St. Ignace is mourning the loss of their beloved morale dog Onyx.

Onyx is known to children across the country as the star of the Adventures of Onyx book series.

The beloved dog died Tuesday, spending 12 years at the Coast Guard station.

“I came to work and I had two best friends, my dog and my best friend,” said U.S. Coast Guard Chief Tyler Benson.

Benson and BM1 Dan Dean have spent much of their career at the St. Ignace station. They first becoming best friends, then welcomed Onyx as the station’s morale dog in 2008.

“She was not only just a morale dog for the unit, but I just felt like a part of me, she was my dog, she was everyone’s dog,” Benson said.

In May, Onyx was promoted to senior chief petty paw-fficer of the station.

“She passed us in ranks pretty quick,” Dean said.

“She was just a wonderful dog and she definitely will be remembered,” Benson said.

At 13 and a half years old, Onyx passed away Tuesday surrounded by her Coast Guard family.

“It’s been tough,” Dean said. “She’s in a lot better place now, she lived a long good life.”

“It’s been a lot of people in and out of St. Ignace and she’s touched every one of their hearts, she meant a lot to a lot of people,” Dean said.

Onyx is being cremated and will be buried at sea underneath the Mackinac bridge, but her legacy will live on.

“She was a light for our lives and we felt she could be a light for other people’s lives,” Benson said.

Benson writes the Adventure of Onyx book series and says there is one more story left.

“Now that the true Adventures of Onyx came to a conclusion, so it might have a different ending than what we had originally ended, but there will be one last book,” Benson said.

“She wasn’t just the guardian of the straits or the Coast Guard morale dog, she was the lord of the lakes.”