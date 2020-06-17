Oklahoma Supreme Court to Weigh in on Rally Dispute

President Trump is hoping to hold his first rally in months in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

But some attorneys filed a lawsuit to stop the rally if the proper social distancing guidelines aren’t required.

Wednesday a judge denied the emergency motion.

Now the state’s Supreme Court will have to weigh in.

Attorney Clark Brewster says he believes the rally will increase the spread of coronavirus.

“The rally organizers even knew enough about the risk that they’re asking people to attend, to sign a waiver. It’s not the waiver that the person signed just to go in there. It’s the fact that that person may leave and give it to others that are unsuspecting, whether it be a preschool teacher, or a person that works in a nursing facility, or in healthcare. And the risk is just absolutely unacceptable,” Brewster says.

The Tulsa Health Department reported the area has seen a recent uptick in cases.

The attorneys want the venue’s management to mandate the use of face masks and social distancing rules for all people attending the rally and for the people working the event.

The Trump campaign says masks will be provided, but no one will be required to wear them.

Attendees will have their temperatures taken before being allowed inside the venue.