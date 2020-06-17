Northern Michigan Anti-Racism Task Force Discusses Police Reform with Grand Traverse County Board, Sheriff

In the wake of global protests following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, activists are mobilizing to create tangible change.

Wednesday morning, Grand Traverse County discussed race and policing issues with organizers of the Traverse City Black Lives Matter demonstration.

Members of the Northern Michigan Anti-Racism Task Force presented commissioners and the county sheriff with a list of ten ways to reform local law enforcement.

The sheriff and task force members also met directly to go over community issues.

The list of reform includes:

End Profiling Practices: City and County law enforcement immediately cease practice of profiling response calls

Replace with Resource Referrals: Instead of responding with an armed officer to such profiling calls, train your police and 911 to screen and ask questions to point the citizen to Homeless Outreach or community mental health

Establish anti-profiling policy and procedure: within three weeks

City and County – body cameras and dash cameras installation and mandatory use: divert funds from *current* budget

County Sheriff Dept. Provide Annual Implicit Bias Training: By June 30, launch mandatory implicit bias training for all city and county law enforcement

End Racist ICE/CBP Holds: immediately halt all holds of nonviolent people detained by local police. Within 30 days, written sheriff policy stating it will not cooperate with ICE

Realign Budget Priorities: within the next two weeks. Divert 15% of sheriff budget to non-policing community health and safety issues.

Commitment from Police Unions: to not protect members who engage in criminal behavior toward people in their custody

Establish and Fund from the Sheriff and City Police Budget: an independent citizen oversight commission, with membership being human rights commission representatives, civil rights attorneys as well as a majority of at large black and other BIPOC and other marginalized constituencies such as disability, LGBTQ+ and migrant workers

All Anti-Racist GT County and City Residents Pledge to Act in an ongoing way on these demands: pledge to stand with black and BIPOC neighbors by vigorously pursuing these policy changes

9&10 spoke with members of the task force, which is compromised of black, indigenous and other people of color plus a couple white allies.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader asked how their conversation with Sheriff Bensley went. After ten seconds of silence, member Courtney Wiggins spoke first.

“It’s a first step. There are many more conversations to be had,” said Wiggins.

“The silence that you hear might speak more volumes about the words you hear. It didn’t go as we would’ve liked to see it progress, but that being said, I think everyone is committed to meeting again,” said member Holly Baird.

Sheriff Bensley said it was great to listen and understand the issues they’re facing.

“Our first meeting, yeah, there were a few bumpy spots but overall…I think being able to sit down and discuss things is the way to move forward,” said Sheriff Bensley.

He added that he doesn’t necessarily agree with every item on their list. Specifically, his budget may not have room for the installation and use of body and dash cameras. He also added that in regards to action item #8, he cannot control the behavior of policing unions.

“That’s the only thing we can control is the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Bensely.

Task force member Marshall Collins said he’s endured racism and racial profiling. He said the group’s overarching goal is to “end racism.”

“For all the naysayers who say there isn’t a problem…that’s the problem,” said Collins.

Sheriff Bensley said he doesn’t know if black people are necessarily targeted by police in society, but he says they are not by his department.

“Don’t paint our department with a broad brush as they may [with] another police or sheriff’s office,” said Sheriff Bensley.

Baird told 9&10 that for any BIPOC who experiences those issues, law enforcement may not be aware because of a frayed line of communication and trust between the two groups.

“I had to remind them that due to the lack of…trust between the communities, they probably have not heard of it for a reason,” said Baird.

Overall, Baird, Wiggins, Collins and member Breana Demaray are excited about the community support behind the cause.

“I think there are many more conversations to be had,” said Baird.

No concrete commitments, timelines or items have been made between the Sheriff and the two groups, but they hope to meet again sometime next week.