New Comfort Inn & Main Stay Suites Breaks Ground in Gaylord

Gaylord leaders gathered Wednesday to break ground on a new hotel.

The new hotel will be a Comfort Inn & Suites and Main Stay Suites.

Owners say they have been working on the plan for the last 2 years.

They say while the last few months have been tough given the COVID-19 pandemic, they are glad to be moving forward with the project.

“We think it’s important to keep moving, keep going, keep things going, we’re excited,” said Glen Catt, President of Catt Development. “It was a tough decision, but we think it’s good long term and that’s what we’re here for.”

They are looking to open the hotel next summer.