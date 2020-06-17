MTM On The Road: Crystal Moon in Beulah Offers One-of-a-Kind Decor

If you’re looking to spruce up your home with some unique decor, you’re going to want to check out Crystal Moon in Beulah.

The retail company has tons of unique items from handmade furniture to all different kinds of farmhouse decor.

Crystal Moon is reopening its doors on Thursday after closing down due to the coronavirus.

However, it’s doing so with caution.

New to Crystal Moon is its interior decorating service, which is just starting up.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Zach, are giving us a look inside and telling us more about all the items inside.