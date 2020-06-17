Michigan Program Disposes of 30,000 Gallons of PFAS-Containing Firefighting Foam

State officials say they’ve possibly disposed of more PFAS-containing firefighting foam than anywhere else in the country.

The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team says they have collected more than 30,000 gallons in less than a year.

The foam was taken from airports and fire departments across the state. It has contaminated drinking water near airports and U.S. Air Force bases.

The EPA says PFAS can cause reproductive problems, liver and kidney issues and even cancer.