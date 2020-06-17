Michigan Legislature Approves Bill to Help Small Breweries

A package of 16 bills meant to help Michigan’s small breweries is expected to be signed soon by Governor Whitmer.

The Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to simplify distribution for craft breweries.

Breweries can now sell and deliver up to 2,000 barrels directly to stores. On-site sales would not count against the limit.

Breweries normally have to sell their beer to distributors who then sell it to retailers under the three-tiered system.

Other legislation already approved ease licensing for beer festivals and reduce the frequency of certain taxes.