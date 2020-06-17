Michelle Cooks: Oven Fried Pickles with Dill Sauce
In this edition of ‘Michelle Cooks,’ we are bringing some of the best carnival eats to the Heritage House Kitchen. With many fairs a ‘no-go’ this year, we are missing out on some of our favorite festival foods, and Michelle Dunaway gives us healthier versions for some of these tasty treats.
This first round of festival food – features the salty and savory, fried pickles. Now, this isn’t really fried – it’s baked, and with the use of whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs – we get double the crunch with half the calories.
Here’s Michelle’s version of Oven-Fried Pickles with Dill Sauce from EatingWell. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.
Ingredients Needed for Oven-Fried Pickles
Ingredients Needed for Dill Sauce
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Set a wire rack on a rimmed baking sheet and coat with cooking spray.
- Pat pickle slices dry. Place panko, flour, and eggs in three separate shallow dishes. Working in batches, dredge the pickles in the flour, coat with the egg and then the panko, patting the crumbs to adhere. Place on the prepared rack. Coat liberally with cooking spray. Bake until crisp and beginning to brown, about 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine sour cream, dill, dried garlic, lemon juice, and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a small bowl.
- To serve, transfer the pickles to a platter and sprinkle with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt. Serve with the sauce.