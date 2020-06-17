Michelle Cooks: Oven Fried Pickles with Dill Sauce

In this edition of ‘Michelle Cooks,’ we are bringing some of the best carnival eats to the Heritage House Kitchen. With many fairs a ‘no-go’ this year, we are missing out on some of our favorite festival foods, and Michelle Dunaway gives us healthier versions for some of these tasty treats.

This first round of festival food – features the salty and savory, fried pickles. Now, this isn’t really fried – it’s baked, and with the use of whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs – we get double the crunch with half the calories.

Here’s Michelle’s version of Oven-Fried Pickles with Dill Sauce from EatingWell. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Ingredients Needed for Oven-Fried Pickles

8 ounces sliced dill pickles (about 1 1/3 cups)

1 cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs, lightly beaten

Cooking spray

Ingredients Needed for Dill Sauce

½ cup sour cream

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1 teaspoon dried minced garlic

1 teaspoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon salt, divided

Directions