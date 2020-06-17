Manistee Masonic Lodge 228 Awards Kids Free Bikes

Kids were awarded free bikes on Wednesday from Freemasons of the Manistee Lodge #228.

The program, called Bikes for Books, encourages kids to read. Students who successfully achieve their reading goals get the opportunity to win free bike and helmet.

On Wednesday, The Manistee Lodge awarded 21 bikes to Kennedy Elementary Students.

Tom Mallison, worshipful master of the lodge, says, “It feels great, it makes the whole program worthwhile, we haven’t seen a sad face yet when they got a new bike so it’s just a great way to get kids to participate.”

Mallison says they’ll have another presentation at a later time for the two students at Jefferson Elementary to receive their bikes.