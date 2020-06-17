Living Right: How to Answer 5 Basic Interview Questions

In a one-week span in March, the coronavirus-based unemployment rate doubled from 3.3 to 6.6 million Americans.

After isolation, some will be able to return to their previous job, but others will have to start the job process all over again.

If you’re nervous about the interview rounds, Living Right shares the right and wrong way to answer. Watch the video above for more.

Before your interview, be sure to check out some of the employee’s LinkedIn profiles.

If you have mutual connections, you can bring them up at the end. And if they posted about a recent event, you could talk about that as well.