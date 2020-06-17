Little Mexico in Cadillac to Host Drive-In Theater

Families in the Cadillac area can enjoy tacos and a movie on Saturday.

Little Mexico is hosting the drive-in theater experience in the parking lot between Shoe Sensation and The Great Wall Buffet.

A parking space is twenty dollars and the movie will start around 10 pm, or when it gets dark.

Christina Guerrero, the owner of Little Mexico, says she wanted to create a way for people to get out but in a safe way.

“I think it will just be a fun way for people to get out of the house, something to bring the kids to and try our food,” says Guerrero. “Dinner and a movie, different kind of experience, something we don’t have around here.”

Guerrero says if everything goes as planned, she hopes to provide more drive-in experiences in the future.