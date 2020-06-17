Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools Serve 100,000 Meals to Students During COVID-19

Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools has reached 100,000 meals served to kids since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Food Service Director Tim Klenow says in the beginning he never expected to reach 100,000 since the entire district has just a little more than 500 students.

He says the immediate response from the school to address the need in the area is the reason for the program’s success.

“The need for the school food is in great need and when something happens like an unanticipated school closure, it’s an even greater need for the kids in that area,” says Klenow. “For being a rural area, those kids rely on school for every day.”

Starting this week, Klenow says they are switching to the summer program to continue to provide meals for kids.