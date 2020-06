Keeping up with food and basic necessities has been the norm for several months.

Downloads of Instacart, an online grocery delivery and pickup service, increased by 218%. Walmart’s grocery app went up 160%. Shipt jumped to 124%.

And now, after all is said and done, you may not have much space in your pantry.

In Healthy Living, Whitney Amann explains how to keep your items fresh for as long as possible and what you can do with all that extra food.