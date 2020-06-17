Greenspire School Awarded Grant to Offer High School Curriculum

A Traverse City charter school is receiving a 6 figure grant that will allow it to offer high school grade levels.

The Michigan Department of Education awarded the Greenspire School up to $650,000.

Right now, the school holds grades six through eight but they’ve been looking to add high school grades for nearly a decade.

Using this grant, the school will be able to start developing a curriculum for a high school program.

“I probably hear from parents, definitely on a monthly basis asking if we thought of expanding to the high school level. So it’s exciting to provide that answer now,” said Sarah Payette, Interim Head of School.

Greenspire hopes to start offering high school classes in 2022 and they plan to have a curriculum that would allow students to earn their high school diploma and an associate’s degree at the same time.