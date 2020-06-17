Grant Me Hope: Daniel

In this edition of Grant Me Hope, we meet 14-year-old, Daniel. When he’s asked the most important things he wants others to know about him, Daniel says, “I’m very helpful, active and smart”.

He loves sports like basketball and football, but basketball is his favorite. His favorite color aligns with the beautiful color of his eyes – blue. Just like any growing boy, if given the choice, he could live off of macaroni ‘n’ cheese every day for the rest of his life.

It takes Daniel time to get comfortable with new people. Once he does, “Daniel is very kind, thoughtful, fun and sometimes goofy,” says one of the people close to him, who adds that Daniel is kind, curious, and funny. Daniel thrives on consistency and positive attention.

To learn more about Daniel, click here.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, and the business community — all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about Daniel and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family, click here, or call 800-589-6273.