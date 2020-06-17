Grand Traverse County Commissioners Discuss Police Reform

Grand Traverse County commissioners discussed police reform at length during their meeting Wednesday morning.

At Traverse City’s Black Lives Matter protest earlier this month, Black community members asked local law enforcement to make 10 changes.

Commissioners and the sheriff listened to those requests Wednesday.

Their demands include sheriff budget transparency, mandatory bias training for deputies and body and dash camera installation and use. They’re also asking for an end to ICE holds and racial profiling.

Activists also would like to see dispatchers refer some callers to mental health or homelessness services rather than immediately sending an armed officer.

Organizers do not want to defund the safety departments but reprioritize some funds and move money towards training and other issues.

There was more than an hour and a half of public comment on these items, with many in support of the actions, while others upset at the notion of these demands.

Black Lives Matter organizers sat down with Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley Wednesday morning to discuss these matters further.