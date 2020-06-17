Governor Whitmer Signs Proclamation Marking Juneteenth Celebration Day

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation Wednesday, marking June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day.

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when slavery was abolished in the U.S.

“Juneteenth is a crucial day in our nation’s history to remember how far we have come and recognize how far we still have to go,” Whitmer said in a statement. “During a time when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, and when the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery have shone a light on the systemic racism Black Americans face every day, we must work together to build a more equitable and just Michigan. I’m proud to declare June 19, 2020 as Juneteenth Celebration Day, and will continue to work tirelessly to create a state that is equal for all.”