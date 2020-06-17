Governor Whitmer Announces Next Steps for School Reopening

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that Michigan schools can resume in-person learning in Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan.

On June 30, Governor Whitmer will also release an executive order and plan called “Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap.” The plan will provide details on what will be required and recommended for schools.

The plan will set the minimum health and safety requirements that will apply to all schools, including public, private, charter and parochial schools. School districts can enact a more aggressive plan in consultation with local health officials.

“Our students and educators have made incredible sacrifices these past few months to protect themselves and their families from the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “Thanks to our aggressive action against this virus, those who have done their part to flatten the curve, and the heroes on the front lines, I am optimistic that we will return to in-person learning in the fall. Schools must make sure to enact strict safety measures to continue protecting educators, students, and their families. I will continue working closely with the Return to Learn Advisory Council and leaders in health care to ensure we get this right, but we also need more flexibility and support from the federal government. This crisis has had serious implications on our budget, and we need federal support if we’re going to get this right for our kids.”