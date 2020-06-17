Gov. Whitmer Announces Plans For The Return Of In-Person Schooling

Wednesday morning Governor Gretchen Whitmer held her first COVID-19 briefing in 12 days.

This press conference focused on giving the go-ahead for schools to plan on being in-person for the fall semester.

When the COVID-19 fight began in Michigan closing schools to in-person learning was one of the first major steps Governor Whitmer took. Now looking ahead to Fall, it looks like the state will be able to get students back in the class.

“We know that nothing can replace the value of face-to-face instruction,” says Gov. Whitmer, “We’ve been able to do this because of quite aggressive action that we took.”

By the end of the month, Whitmer will unveil her “Michigan’s Return To School Roadmap” Guidelines for schools to follow to be able to safely teach in-person. Previous plans were based by regions, this one will be much more focused.

“Officials and epidemiologist will determine if the data will be reliable enough to allow us to make a more granular decision with schools,” says Whitmer, “Make determinations on the county level.”

Michigan has reversed its trend better than any other state and Whitmer says it must stay that way.

“The fact that even wearing a mask has become a political statement is really unfortunate,” says Whitmer.

As more of the state opens up, Whitmer says responsibility now rests on Michiganders and businesses to keep up the precaution.

“If businesses don’t enforce this, employees are going to be scared to go to work, their patrons might get sick and may be afraid to come in and patronize their business,” says Whitmer.

While today’s announcement said the state should remain in Phase 4 to move along with the plan. That said, she still plans on having the entire state in Phase 5 by the 4th of July.