‘Four Food Finds’: Strawberries & U-Pick Farms

Michelle Dunaway was with our friend, Tricia Phelps from Taste the Local Difference, at the Loma Farm in Traverse City for a peek into this season’s top harvest picks. We get all the info on how to get our hands on some of nature’s candy – the strawberry.

Strawberries are often the first fruit to ripen in late spring /early summer. When picked at the right time, they can be sweet and juicy with a little bit of tartness. Very soon, Loma Farm will be sending out their strawberry crops to area restaurants, farmer’s markets, and their vegetable share program. Loma Farm is just one of the many wonderful agriculture producers we have in Northern Michigan.

“This time of year, Michigan farmers produce about 50,000 pounds of Strawberries, which is crazy,” said Phelps. “They’re just starting to hit retail stores and farmers markets all across the state”.

Thankfully this summer, many U-Pick Farms in Northern Michigan are allowing patrons to come and pick their own fruits and vegetables. “They are opening, and they’re following the necessary safety precautions,” says Phelps. “We have a long list of all of the U-Pick Farms in Michigan on our website, and we just recommend that people call in advance to kind of check out what the operations are”.

More information about Loma Farm, along with many other local food suppliers, can be found in the Taste the Local Difference’s 2020 Local Food Guide.

For more information about Lome Farm, click here.