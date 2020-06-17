COVID-19 Update: Dexamethasone Study Supports Treatment Use as Cases Spike in U.S.

There are now nearly 8.2 million coronavirus cases worldwide.

The U.S. leads the world, by far, with more than 2.1 million confirmed cases.

But now there is now a breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19. Doctors in England say they’ve discovered the first drug that dramatically reduces deaths caused by the virus.

The drug is dexamethasone, a low-cost steroid that’s already on the market.

Researchers found the most success with the sickest COVID-19 patients.

As the nation reopens, 21 states across the U.S. have seen spikes in cases.

The prediction model used by the White House now projects 200,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S. by October.