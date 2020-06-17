COVID-19 Cluster Discovered in Beijing, City in Soft Lockdown

At least 29 neighborhoods in Beijing are under lockdown right now after a new cluster of coronavirus cases linked to a food market have emerged.

The latest cluster of COVID-19 infections has spread to nine of the city’s 16 districts.

About 200,000 people are thought to have visited the main food market in the city over the last two weeks.

All students from kindergarten to middle schools will have suspended classes and all non-essential travel outside of Beijing is being strongly discouraged.