Congress to Present Police Reform Proposals After Pres. Trump’s Executive Order

An executive order on police reform now has President Trump’s signature.

It mostly outlines guidelines for police and places some limits on actions police officers can take.

“We will have reform without undermining our many great and extremely talented law enforcement officers,” the president said.

The order establishes a national database to track excessive use of force and offers funding incentives for police departments that increase training and meet justice department standards.

It also invites mental health professionals to work with police to respond to certain incidents and prohibits chokeholds unless the officer’s life is at risk.

Some of the programs outlined in the executive order cannot start until Congress agrees to fund them.

The president is asking Congress for a more comprehensive action on police reform.

Wednesday Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is expected to unveil a proposal. And the House is expected to vote on legislation next week.

Here is a look at some of the changes Republican senators are expected to make:

Greater restrictions on chokeholds

Increase use of body cameras

Make lynching a federal hate crime

Democratic lawmakers have been working on their own bill and are looking at what a compromise could be.

Their biggest difference: qualified immunity, which provides broad legal protection to police officers from lawsuits.