Camp Torenta Makes Changes for COVID-19

Summer is almost here, and for many kids, that means summer camp.

But COVID-19 has forced places like Camp Torenta to forgo their traditional overnight programs.

“We know how important summer camp is, and for a lot of kids, it’s those overnight camps,” said YMCA Membership and Marketing Director Paul King. “Most of us that work here have those great experiences as kids doing overnight camps. I went to YMCA overnight camps as a kid, my kids go to them now. So that was a really hard decision to make.”

But the camp still wanted to provide kids with a fun summer experience, so they switched their program to a smaller, day camp group.

“We’ll have no more than nine campers to one counselor,” said Camp Director Taylor Bannister. “The cabin groups are going to move around camp in their normal activities, but they’re going to stay in their own little groups.”

Campers will be given masks to wear when they’re around other groups or staff members, and hand washing stations will be placed throughout the camp.

In addition, Camp Torenta will be partnering with Munson Behavioral Health and provide a therapist for campers and counselors.

“Even just the idea for some kids going to day camp, it may be difficult for them at times,” King said. “There’s a lot of worry out there in the world, so if we can have that therapist there to answer those questions and help guide the counselors, we just feel like we got this great partnership with Munson Hospital, why not use it.”

Bannister hopes that while it’s not the usual summer camp experience, campers will still enjoy their time there.

“I think that kids need camp now more than ever,” Bannister said. “They’ve all been at stay-at-home orders for three months. To get back into interaction with kids around them and kids their age outside doing activities is going to be huge for them.”

To find out more about the day camp program, you can visit the YMCA Camp Torenta website here.