Aunt Jemima is being Rebranded, Yielded as Racial Stereotype

Aunt Jemina pancake mix and syrup is getting a new face.

Quaker Oats, whose parent company is Pepsico, is retiring the controversial mascot, acknowledging that the brand is based on a racial stereotype.

The mascot Aunt Jemima is a black woman who was originally dressed as a minstrel character.

The company hasn’t announced specific details of the rebrand yet, but suggested that it will reflect “the goal of representing loving moms from diverse backgrounds.”