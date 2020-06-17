Aunt Jemima is being Rebranded, Yielded as Racial Stereotype
Aunt Jemina pancake mix and syrup is getting a new face.
Quaker Oats, whose parent company is Pepsico, is retiring the controversial mascot, acknowledging that the brand is based on a racial stereotype.
The mascot Aunt Jemima is a black woman who was originally dressed as a minstrel character.
The company hasn’t announced specific details of the rebrand yet, but suggested that it will reflect “the goal of representing loving moms from diverse backgrounds.”