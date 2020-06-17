Alzheimers Association Greater Michigan Chapter Preps for 2020 Summer Events

The Alzheimers Association is prepping for its annual summer events. This year some of the festivities are going virtual, and this includes ‘The Longest Day’.

‘The Longest Day’ takes place during the literal longest day of the year, the summer solstice. On June 20, they are encouraging ALZ awareness advocates, families, and friends to do DIY activities that commemorate their loved ones who suffered from the negative effects of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The organizer for the ALZ Greater Michigan Chapter, Melissa Thompson says she is playing mini-golf in memory of her grandmother. Some are doing simple things like knitting or baking, or even fishing. “You can get creative,” Thompson explains, “do what you love, and this is all about raising awareness and fundraising for a great cause”.

For more information about ‘The Longest Day,’ click here.

Other events and programs coming up include ‘Walk to End Alzheimers’. This event will be held at two different locations, on two different dates – Petosky and Traverse City.

Click here, to see the full map of all of the walks happening across ‘The Mitten’ and the United States.

“This is a problem that’s not going away, even with the pandemic. Alzheimer’s is still here and so are all different forms of dementia,” said Thompson, “we’re really trying to help people out during this very difficult time”.

For more information about the Alzheimers Association Michigan Chapter and their programs, events, and initiatives, click here.