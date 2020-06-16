What’s Growing With Tom: Planting a Tree

The heat is building back up northern Michigan.

We went from spring to summer very fast, and some of you may still be planting trees.

Since our garden and flowers are planted and our food plot has been looked over, we felt it was time to plant a tree.

Justin Morgan, from Morgan Composting, brought with him his tree specialist Terry Bertrand from Barker Creek Nursery. He’s been using Dairy Doo products before anyone knew of them!

Today we have the hole ready to go for our cherry tree. Terry says to make a big hole, but it doesn’t have to be excessive. When the tree goes in, the knuckle or the graft needs to stay above ground.

The soil with this tree is Dairy Doo Tree and Shrub Mix. By mixing it with the native soil we dug out, the tree will want to expand its roots outward. When planting, loosen up the roots to prevent it from getting root bound and not growing out as it should.

So, keep the plant straight and level while mixing in the Tree and Shrub and natural soil. Tamper it in so the soil is firm and the tree remains in place. Terry says you could plant with all Tree and Shrub mix but it wouldn’t help the tree to expand its roots.

The key thing about the Dairy Doo Tree and Shrub Mix is it’s a mix of Dairy Doo, Tennessee Brown Rock and many other nutrients. There’s a lot of biology in it making it full of life and great for our tree.

Planting the tree didn’t take long, everything was done within an hour. Just remember to keep it watered during dry periods, especially over the next few weeks.

Next week, we will be in the field talking about how to make it a hay field.