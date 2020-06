US Air Force Pilot Killed in North Sea Crash

The U.S. air force is investigating what caused a crash that killed an air force pilot off the coast of England.

The Air Force fighter jet crashed Monday morning in the North Sea during a routine training mission.

The pilot, 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, was a 27-year-old from northern Utah.

Search and rescue teams recovered his body. As of right now, there is no indication of what may have caused the F-15C Eagle to crash.