Up North Pride Founders Discuss Supreme Court Ruling on LGBTQ Workplace Discrimination Case

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that employers cannot discriminate against employees based on their sexual orientation.

Many people feel that the 6-to-3 decision is a major victory for the LGBTQ community.

Monday’s ruling by the Supreme Court is a significant victory for the LGBTQ community and one many had been waiting years for, including Jonny and Elon Cameron who helped found Up North Pride in Traverse City.

“A queer person really could get whiplash just wondering where our rights stand from one day to the next, it’s so strange to be living in a time when things change so fast. But this is a huge message both to the LGBTQIA+ Community and to the world really that our rights are human rights, that an injustice against us is an injustice against anyone and that we are to be protected because of that,” said Elon.

This decision offers legal protection in the workplace, but questions about laws relating to housing protection and healthcare remain for LGBTQ individuals.

“I think a lot of people misunderstood in 2015 that the legalization of same sex marriage in all 50 states just ended LGBTQ discrimination and that’s really not true we still face a lot of discrimination in other places especially in the work force,” said Adrian Beyer, who helped found Traverse City’s Queer Prom.

And while the ruling is seen as a step in the right direction, members of the LGBTQ community say more work remains.

“It’s very nice to have security in employment, but it’s not the Elliott Larsen Bill that would help us just in the state of Michigan with protections in housing and access to healthcare and public accommodation,” said Jonny and Elon.

“It’s not the level of protection that we would want where we would just have equal rights, but it’s a step in the right direction,” said Elon.