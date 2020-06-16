U.S. May Retail Sales Jump 17.7%

Retail businesses are starting to show signs they are recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Retail sales in the U.S. jumped 17.7% from April to May. That’s thanks to reopening businesses that flattened the economy and prevented spending over the last couple months.

The coronavirus-induced recession not only diminished spending in most sectors of the economy, it has accelerated shifts in where people shop and what they buy.

Clothing and accessory stores saw a 188% rise, while furniture stores and sports and hobby stores followed.

Restaurants and bars are also beginning to rebound, improving spending by 29% last month.

Purchases are still down by more than 6% from a year ago.