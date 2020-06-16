Traverse City Restaurant to Close for Repairs But Continue Serving Kids

A Traverse City restaurant with a history of helping others is finding itself up against a roadblock to their own success.

Like all restaurants, J & S Hamburg on South Airport was closed during the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic. Even so, they made it a point to offer free meals for kids as a show of support for those in need in the community.

But now they’ll have to close their doors – for repairs due to flood damage from a dishwasher. It’s a $10,000 setback for the small business run by Tiffany McQueer and her husband Jason. “It’s out of pocket cost. But we’re very fortunate because we’ve had a lot of people from the community help. My landlord is amazing. And we’re going to get through all of this.”

Thursday will be their last day until they can reopen, which they hope will be July 5th. In the meantime you can still stop by to help support the business or the “Feed the Kids” program – which they say they’ll continue even when they’re shut down. They’ve already served more than 5300 kids meals. “We do it because we love to help. We love to give back to the community. We are really giving people and we just enjoy it. That’s what’s kept us alive this whole time through the pandemic is being able to give back to the community.”