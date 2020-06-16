TheBigShare: Grow Benzie’s Bayou in the Barn Goes to the Cloud

Grow Benzie will be hosting their annual Bayou in the Barn event on the internet this year. They are calling it Bayou in the Cloud and will include streaming music, interviews, and organizational updates taking place on June 24 at 7 PM via Facebook. Like with many nonprofits – this event was meant to help not only bring communities together but to help raise money for the organization. To promote the fundraiser, they are organizing a viral event starting on June 17th, asking the community to participate in #TheBigShare by sharing Grow Benzie’s social media posts, emails, and texts asking for donations of any size.

“Our Benzie Bayou fundraiser is a crucial part of our funding,” said Sally Blackburn, Grow Benzie board member and treasurer, “We’re optimistic that we’ll continue our momentum from previous events and have even more people participate and contribute from the comfort of their own homes and backyard barbecues. The event has become a community tradition people look forward to”.

The event will include performances from Luke Winslow King, Cousin Curtiss, Blake Elliott, Bill Frary & the Frequency, and K.Jones & the Benzie Playboys.

Click here to help spread the word about the Benzie Bayou Fundraiser (#TheBigShare).

For more information about the Bayou in the Cloud, click here.