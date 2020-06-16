The Woodland Exhibit at Higher Art Gallery Features Amazing Local Artists

Back in 2016, the Higher Art Gallery in Traverse City was formed with one goal in mind – “to exhibit a diverse brand of contemporary artists and offer visitors to our gallery something entirely unique from anything else being presented in our region”. Higher Art features a vast amount of female artists and is owned and operated by Shanny Brooke.

They are known for their excellent art collection, and exhibits that are available for public viewing. Currently, they are running The Woodland exhibit through the first week in July 2020 that showcases works from Kristen Egan & Brian Sostrom.

Kristen Egan is a very talented sculptor who takes gourds, and other materials, to make fantasy-like forest creatures. Brian Sostrom creates his art with a palette knife and acrylic paints to make a dreamy portrait of northern landscapes. Many of their works have been sold.

The Higher Art Gallery intends to run exhibits throughout the summer. The next one starts July 11 through August 11 and will feature – Rufus Snoddy’s construction paintings. For a full list of up and coming events, click here.

For more information about the Higher Art Gallery, click here.