Sanford Business Owner Loses Store, Home in Flood

Homeowners and businesses are now picking up the pieces after the Edenville Dam failure last month.

Jennifer Palmer has owned the Sanford Sport Shop for nearly 20 years. When the Edenville Dam failed last month it sent a flash flood through downtown; filling her store with water a foot from the ceiling.

“We walked in with waiters up and the water was still up to our chests,” says Palmer. “We stood there for the last three hours just gathering products as they were floating out of wall that was caved in.

Her livelihood wasn’t the only thing Palmer lost that day. Her home was also attached to the store, now stripped to the studs.

“I have an apartment next store. I’ve been living there since April and just got it done and complete and I’ve been living there, so that’s totaled as well.”

Coworker Judy Howson has worked at the Sanford Sport Shop for 25 years. Looking at the store now, she says breaks her heart.

“It’s like you lost a family member but you’ve got nobody to mourn. It’s just 25 years of spending more time in there than at home,” says Howson.

Now, Palmer and Howson are salvaging what they can, while trying to stay strong for Sanford.

Howson says, “So many lost so much, the blessing is nobody lost their lives. Houses and furniture can be rebuilt or bought and go from there.”

“Now it’s time to get over that and start looking forward, you’ve got to move forward,” says Palmer.

You can help Palmer and her business by donating to her GoFundMe here: Sanford Sport Shop & Jennifer Palmer Rebuild