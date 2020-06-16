Pres. Trump Goes Forward With Tusla Rally Against Health Department’s Request

COVID-19 cases have now hit 8 million worldwide.

And many states across the nation are experiencing an increase in new cases as stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Some places like Raleigh, North Carolina are pushing for masks to be mandatory. Especially in grocery stores, pharmacies, public transit, and restaurants.

And there is growing concern over President Trump’s rally planned for this Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Coronavirus infections are on the rise in the city.

The executive director of Tulsa’s Health Department, Dr. Bruce Dart, wants the president to postpone the event.

“If you really want to stay safe, we recommend not to go, put yourself in an enclosed space,” Dart said.

The president says he won’t be shamed into canceling his campaign rallies.

The Trump campaign says there will be temperature checks and they will provide hand sanitizer and masks. But attendees won’t be required to wear masks.