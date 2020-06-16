Pandemic Pedal: Virtual Bike Race Benefiting Benzie County Rotary

There’s no better time than the present to be physically active and active in your community! The perfect opportunity to do both is taking place throughout the month of June— it’s called the Pandemic Pedal. This year’s virtual race is supporting the Benzie Rotary, helping give students in their community opportunities and resources.

Instead of canceling their annual race, they decided to switch gears. Registered bikers from across the country can support the group from the comfort of their own bike… They can participate in the race where they want and when they want throughout the month of June. Bill Kennis, the Co-Chair for the Pandemic Pedal says, “Whether we get one rider or 500 riders we’re still winning.”

For registered bikers, Val and Bruce Gerhart, joining this year was a no-brainer. They’ve been supporting the rotary with this annual race for the last 7 years. They’re exercising their body and their giving spirit all while doing something they love. “That just makes my ride even more enjoyable,” explains Val.

It’s not too late to get involved. You can still register until June 18. Registration is free but a donation is suggested. You can also purchase a t-shirt. For more information or to register, click here.